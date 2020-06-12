Tuesday, June 16
• Music in the Park, 6 to 8 p.m., New Columbia Civic Center-Old School House, New Columbia. Featuring Flip Side Band.
Saturday, June 20
• Rotary Polio Plus benefit bike rides, registration from 8 to 9 a.m., Mifflinburg Community Park, Mifflinburg. Featuring a family ride and the Jacks Mountain 50. (D)
• Carry-out soup sale, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Buffalo Valley UM Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg. 570-524-4921 or 570-568-8044. ($)
Tuesday, June 23
• Music in the Park, 6 to 8 p.m., New Columbia Civic Center-Old School House, New Columbia. Featuring Lucky Afternoon Band.
Saturday, June 27
• New Jersey Snake Man, 1 p.m. Elias Center for the Performing Arts, 212 S. Fifth St., Mifflinburg, presentation of live snakes. ($)
