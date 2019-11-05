LEWISBURG — RiverStage Community Theatre will be one of the first theater companies in America to stage a 2018 adaptation of a classic children’s book.
Anne of Green Gables will presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday Nov. 16 with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $8 for youth. Visit www.riverstagetheatre.org for tickets in advance, or purchase tickets at the door.
The adaptation of the 1908 book by L.M. Montgomery was done by Mary Collins Barile and depicts the adventures of young Anne Shirley, an independent, imaginative orphan taken in by a brother and sister on a Prince Edward Island, Canada, farm. Director Virginia Zimmerman said the story is framed by the adult Anne reminiscing with Nan, her daughter.
Zimmerman noted the farm siblings in the show were expecting to take in an orphaned boy to help them around the house, but a mistake brought them Anne and more than they expected.
“Anne is somebody who has had kind of a hard life. but has been really resilient and really values imagination.” Zimmerman said. “She brightens up their household and they end up becoming a family.”
Zimmerman credited the entire cast and crew for getting the production together for opening night. Staging includes creative projection of scenery as well as a motif of book text.
Ramsey Uhter, a Loyalsock-area 11th grade student, described Anne as kind of wild but still innocent.
“By accident (Anne) gets her best friend drunk because she thought it was tea instead of wine,” Uhter said. “She supposedly lost a broach, but makes up a story to apologize for it.”
Jove Graham, whose character Matthew Cuthbert and his sister Marilla adopted Anne in the show, said his role is of a kindred spirit with the young adoptee.
“I am more bemused by Anne’s antics,” Graham said. “I am sort of a peacemaker in this household of three people.”
Other cast members and their roles included Emily Bowen (Adult Anne), Kettaki Hutchinson (Nan), Lily Wirth (Diana Barry), Lindsey Miller (Gilbert Blythe), Melissa Fast (Marilla Cuthbert).
Characters from the town of Avonlea, Prince Edward Island, included Sarah Bell (Mrs. Lynde), Charlene Rineer (Mrs. Barry), Anne Griffin (Mrs. Spencer), Ashli Starks (Mrs. Blewett/clerk), Peter Zerbe (Station master/doctor), Stefan Eisenhower (Mr. Phillips), Caycee Kalinoski (Prissy Andrews), Orissa Reed (Josie Pye), Rachel Ryu (Jane Andrews) and Taija Figard (Ruby Gillis).
The show is stage managed by Tammy Uhter and Andrew Shaffer with production design by Peter Wiley, lighting and sound design by Stefan Eisenhower, and costume design by Cynthia Shaffer.
