MILTON — The Milton Rotary Club’s Annual Election Day Pancake Day will not be held this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of supporting Pancake Day, the club is asking the community to show its support by purchase an American flag. The flags feature quality nylon with sewn on stars.
The Milton Rotary Club donates these same flags to the Borough of Milton every year to display on the Gov. James Pollock Memorial Bridge. These are durable outdoor flags, perfect for your home, business or they make a great gift!
Flags are available for a donation of $25 and can be picked up at the Coup Agency in Milton or Lewisburg, or by calling 570-742-8736.
Checks should be made payable to Milton Rotary Club. Shipping within the US is available for an additional $10 per flag.
The Milton Rotary Club took over Pancake Day from the Kiwanis Club in the 1990s and the annual fundraiser has helped support various needs within the community, such as the Milton and Warrior Run School Districts Caring Funds, Milton Panther Packs, YMCA, Milton Public Library, Milton Community Pool, several local food banks, The Ronald McDonald House of Danville and other organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.