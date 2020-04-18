HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed Saturday that there are 1,628 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 31,069.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.The department also reported 80 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 836. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
Local cases were up as well. Northumberland County reported 67 cases, Montour 49, Snyder and Union both reported 27, Lycoming 37 and Columbia County reported 184, including one additional death.
There are 122,896 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
1% are aged 13-18;
6% are aged 19-24;
39% are aged 25-49;
28% are aged 50-64; and
Nearly 24% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
