LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township supervisors approved Mike Glazer as one of the municipality’s representatives to the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA).
Glazer’s appointment on Monday night filled the unexpired term of Sandra Cook, who previously announced her intention to leave the board at the end of the month. The term expires at the end of 2021.
Char Gray, EBT supervisor chair, noted that Glazer founded the original Wooly Worm Festival, an annual fair which included a winter weather projection based on the rings of a furry caterpillar. Glazer also was recently named to the board of the Donald Heiter Community Center.
The action followed the regular October meeting of supervisors when extension of a deadline for BRVA rep was questioned. Gray encouraged applicants to apply for the term now filled by Rich Kuczawa and set to expire at the end of 2019.
A budget discussion was also part of the Monday work session. Stacey Kifolo, EBT township manager, projected there would be no general fund millage rate increase in 2020. The current general fund rate, 4.5 mills, is a large part of the total millage rate of 5.11 mills. Fire protection, hydrants and street light millage make up the remainder.
Under the current total rate of 5.11 mills, a township property owner with a property assessed at $100,000 would owe $511 in property tax.
Additional details regarding the 2020 budget were expected at the regular board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building.
