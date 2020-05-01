DANVILLE — Fifteen percent of those tested for COVID-19 across the Geisinger Health System's multiple campuses receive a positive result for the virus, according to President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu.
To date, approximately 14,000 people have been tested for the virus across the health system, an increase of 3,000 people over the previous week.
"We still continue to see a roughly 15% positive test result rate," Ryu said, during a Friday media conference.
Of those who test positive, Ryu said approximately 15% are hospitalized for treatment.
"We still hover around that 15%, but we think, with some of the more recent testing, that percentage rate might be going up," he noted.
Currently, 100 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the health system. Of those, one third are in intensive care units.
Ryu noted that Luzerne and Lacakwanna counties are seeing higher rates of COVID-19 than other areas served by the health system. Cases are starting to decline in those areas.
"Luzerne still feels like it's leveling, but maybe not quite at the decreasing phase yet," he said.
According to Ryu, approximately 60 Geisinger patients have died of COVID-19.
During his briefing last week, Ryu said 40 patients had died of COVID-19.
Of the health system's 27,000 Pennsylvania employees, Ryu said approximately 120 have tested positive for COVID-19.
One week ago, he said just over 100 employees had tested positive.
Ryu also stressed during his briefing that the health system has not stopped clinically urgent procedures. The system is in the process of again offering non-urgent procedures.
"Those are things we're slowly introducing back," he said. "Our approach here has been safety over speed... In the week or two to come, we are going to continue to layer on more classes and more categories of procedures, with some of the less-complicated procedures coming first."
Ryu also explained the hospital's decision to test all expectant mothers who are admitted for COVID-19.
"That is a category of patients who are at higher risk," he said. "They are considered immunosuppressed."
He noted there is the potential for spread of COVID-19 during the labor and delivery process.
"That criteria (of expectant mothers) made sense to add into the criteria-based testing that we had," Ryu said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.