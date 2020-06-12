RIVERSIDE — The Riverside Borough Police Department on Friday issued a missing endangered person advisory for two children who are believed to be with their mother.
According to information issued on the Pennsylvania State Police Facebook page, Riverside police are looking for Danny Hadidi, 4, and Dana Hadidi, 3 months.
Both children have dark brown hair and brown eyes. They are believed to be with their mother, Sawsan Hadidi, 39. She is operating a purple 2012 Toyota Scion, bearing Virginia registration UUA4239.
The children were last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday on 11th Street, Riverside. Police believe the children may be at special risk of harm or injury.
Anyone with information should contact police immediately by calling 9-1-1 or the Riverside Borough Police Department at 570-275-4305.
