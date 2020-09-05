Regular readers north of Sunbury are familiar with our weekly "Outdoor Life" pages, which touch on all things outdoors from hiking and biking to hunting and fishing.
With The Weekender's outdoor page, readers can expect the same — all things outdoors. In the coming weeks, we'll have features on some of Central Pennsylvania's outdoor critters.
Did you know the porcupine is not prevalent in the southern United States? Were you aware the timber rattlesnake — while packing a bite that features dangerous venom — is notably docile, and much smaller than its relatives from the west?
Expect the above and more in the coming weeks.
As we get closer to hunting season, expect masters of the craft to chime in on changes to seasons, what to expect afield and more. Whether it's gear, game or gamelands, expect the most up-to-date information and relative news related to hunting, fishing, trapping and more in The Weekender Outdoors section.
When it comes to the outdoors in Central Pennsylvania, there's plenty to write about. The area is full of opportunity and brimming with events related to the outdoors. We'll rely on experts from the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership and Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association to provide the latest information as well.
Between the state gamelands, state parks and forests, Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area and other parks and public spaces throughout this region, we'll keep you up to speed with what's happening outdoors.
From the Black Forest Trail in northwest Lycoming County and the world-class trout fishing along Pine Creek to the state forests of Weiser State Forest in Northumberland, Columbia, Montour, Dauphin and Schuylkill counties, and areas between, we'll take you into Pa.'s Wilds to showcase some of the most beautiful lands in the northeast and beyond.
Those rails to trails that connect boroughs and townships and flow through some of the most beautiful areas in Central Pa.? Yes, we've been there too and you'll read features about these well-trafficked routes that get so many into the outdoors each and every day.
If you have a story suggestion, we'll do our best to include it. Email us at chris@standard-journal.com or becky_l@newsitem.com.
