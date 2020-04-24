HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday confirmed that there are 1,599 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 38,652.
The state reported 1,492 confirmed new deaths in Pennsylvania.
Locally, numbers continue to rise very little. Columbia County has to most confirmed cases with 252. Northumberland County reported 84, Lycoming 48, Montour 47, Snyder and Union 31.
There are 147,491 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
• Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
• Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
• 1% are aged 13-18;
• Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;
• 38% are aged 25-49;
• Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and
• 25% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 6,153 resident cases of COVID-19, and 726 cases among employees, for a total of 6,879 at 418 distinct facilities in 40 counties. Of total deaths, 903 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.