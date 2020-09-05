It was in the afternoon of July 3, 1778, when one of the bloodiest battles of the American Revolutionary War took place in the Wyoming Valley of Pennsylvania. The fighting was said to have lasted no more than an hour but, in that time, over 340 American patriots were killed during that battle at Wyoming.
The British and local colonists that were loyal to the Crown, along with over 500 Seneca tribal members led by Col. John Butler, marched into the Wyoming Valley on June 30. They were demanding that the local patriots surrender the forts that were manned by their militias. In exchange, they would be allowed to live there as long as they did not take up arms against the British again.
That alliance of British loyalists and Seneca grew to well over 1,000 combatants to go up against approximately 400 to 500 revolutionary fighters, and the three-day truce in the Wyoming Valley would not last long! The events of what happened in that one short hour on a hot July afternoon, would soon become known in Pennsylvania history as the Wyoming Massacre.
Due to the overwhelming numbers of the British loyalists and their Indian allies, numerous records indicate that many members of the American militia were tortured and scalped before being killed. Col. Butler even claimed in his journal of the day that 227 patriot scalps were taken during this bloody battle. Little did anyone realize how the catastrophic events of that day at Wyoming would reverberate across the young Pennsylvania frontier to the west! With lightning speed, the news passed down the North Branch of the Susquehanna and spread over the hills and valleys leading into the West Branch Valley. It caused a general stampede; a wild and precipitous flight of the settlers from the upper region.
Within two days following the massacre at Wyoming, the news had penetrated the entire Susquehanna’s North Branch Valley and had reached as far up the West Branch Valley as Fort Antes, now Jersey Shore. Most of the settlers fled and relocated down river toward the Fort Augusta area at modern day Sunbury along the confluence of the North and West Branches of the Susquehanna River; all the while not realizing that most of their abandoned houses and farms were all being burnt. The early history of Pennsylvania has failed to record any other comparable flight of its inhabitants across the new the frontier; either in numbers or the harrowing details, to match this catastrophic exodus which has forever since been known as The Great Runaway.
Less than one week later on July 9, Col. Samuel Hunter, the county lieutenant and commandant of the garrison at Fort Augusta (Sunbury), trying to get some help, wrote to the governor:
“Nothing but a firm reliance upon Divine Providence and the virtue of our Neighbors, induces the few to stand that remain; and if they are not speedily re-enforced, they must give way; but will have this as consolation; that they had stood in defense of their liberty and country as long as they could. In justice to this county (Northumberland) I must bear testimony that the States never applied to it for men in vain.
“I am sure the State must know that we have reduced ourselves to our present feeble condition by our readiness to turn out upon all occasions, when called for in defense of the common cause. Should we now fall for want of assistance, let the neighboring counties reconcile themselves, if they can, the breach of brotherly love, charity and every other virtue which adorns and advances the human spies above the brute creation. I will not attempt to point out the particular cruelties or barbarities that have been practiced on our unhappy inhabitants but assure you that for the number history affords no instance of more heathenish cruelty or savage barbarity than has been in this county.”
Col. Matthew Smith wrote from Paxtang on July 12 that he “had just arrived at Harris’ Ferry and beheld the greatest scenes of distress I ever saw. It was crowded with people who had come down the river, leaving everything behind.”
If the distress was the worst this old patriot ever beheld, it was truly a sad scene, for Colonel Smith had suffered in both the French and Indian and Revolutionary Wars. He was in command of a company in the Arnold expedition to Quebec, when the troops for long months experienced nothing but suffering and distress. On the same day Peter DeHaven wrote from Hummelstown: “This day there were 20 or 30 passed through this town from Buffalo Valley (Union County) and Sunbury, and the people inform me that there are 200 wagons on the road coming down.”
Another letter, written by William Maclay, later the first United States senator from Pennsylvania, dated Paxtang, July 12: “I left Sunbury and almost my whole property on Wednesday last. I will not trouble you with a recital of the inconveniences I suffered while I brought my family by water to this place. I never in my life saw such scenes of distress. The river and roads leading down it were covered with men, women, and children flying for their lives. In short, Northumberland County is broken up.”
Col. Hunter only remained, using his utmost endeavors to rally the inhabitants to make a stand. “I left him with a few — I cannot speak confidently as to numbers — but he had not 100 men on whom he could depend. Mrs. Hunter came down with me. As he is now disencumbered of his family, I am convinced he will do everything that can be expected from a brave and determined man. Something in the way of charity ought to be done for the miserable objects that crowd the banks of this river, especially those who fled from Wyoming. You know I did not used to love them, but I now sincerely pity their distress.”
Col. Hunter, the same day, sent a pathetic appeal to the president of the Supreme Executive Counsel, dated Fort Augusta, July 12: “The calamities so long dreaded and of which you have been more than once informed must fall upon this country, if not assisted by Continental troops or Militia of the neighboring counties. At this date the towns of Sunbury and Northumberland are the frontiers where a few virtuous inhabitants and fugitives seem determined to stand, though doubtful whether tomorrow’s sun shall rise on them free men, captives, or in eternity.”
Robert Covenhoven wrote: “I took my family safely to Sunbury and came back in a keel-boat to secure my furniture. Just as I rounded a point above Derrstown (now Lewisburg) I met the whole convoy from all the forts above. Such a sight I never saw in all my life. Boats, canoes, hog troughs, rafts hastily made of dry sticks, every sort of floating article had been put in requisition, and was crowded with women, children and plunder. There were several hundred people in all floating down the river toward Fort Augusta.”
“Whenever an obstruction occurred at any shoal or ripple, the women would leap out into the water and put their shoulders to the boat or raft and launch it again into deep water. The men of the settlement came down in single file, on each side of the river to guard the women and children. The whole convoy arrived safely at Sunbury, leaving the entire range of farms along the West Branch to the ravages of the Indians.”
Several persons are known to have been killed by the Indians during the “Great Runaway,” “but it remains a most remarkable fact that almost the entire population moved from the settlements and for several days were in the open along the river and yet but few were killed.
In answer to the appeal from Col. Hunter and those who really knew the situation, Col. Daniel Brodhead with his 8th regiment, then on a march to Fort Pitt, was suddenly ordered back to the West Branch. He arrived at Fort Muncy, July 24.
Col. Thomas Hartley, with a small regiment, was ordered to the Susquehanna and arrived Aug. 1 at Fort Augusta and marched to the relief of Col. Brodhead at Fort Muncy, reaching there a week later. Col. Hartley was the master of the situation and using the good advice of Gen. Potter, Col. John Kelly, Col. Samuel Hunter and others, who knew how to fight Indians, lead a successful expedition against them, which allowed the more venturesome of the settlers to return to their fields and reap their harvests.
The story of the Massacre at Wyoming became a powerful propaganda weapon. The bravery of the outnumbered Americans and the heartless cruelty of the enemy were often retold in story, poem, and oration throughout the Thirteen Colonies. Wyoming Massacre became a rallying cry in the Revolutionary War and an important element in the eventual American success and The Great Runaway is just one part of that story!
In the following summer of 1779, General John Sullivan would lead a successful expedition up the North Branch of the Susquehanna into Central New York, destroying at least forty Iroquois villages throughout the region in a retaliatory scorched earth campaign.
From somewhere on the Frontier… Ron Wenning
Parts of this story are excerpted from Daily Stories of Pennsylvania by Frederic Godcharles, Milton, Pa. 1924 and edited by Ron Wenning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.