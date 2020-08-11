HARRISBURG — State data showed COVID-19 cases increased by 66 in six area counties. Statewide, 828 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total since March to 120,281.
No new local deaths were reported. Thirty-five new deaths were reported statewide.
Northumberland County's confirmed cases increased by 32, fueled largely by cases in a Milton nursing home; Union County cases increased by 24 and Lycoming County cases rose by seven. Two new confirmed cases were reported in Montour and Snyder counties and one in Columbia.
According to the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center website, 57 residents of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, with five test results pending. In addition, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting that 15 staff members at the facility have now tested positive for the virus.
No COVID-19 related deaths have been reported by the state from the Milton nursing center. The Department of Health notes that the facility has a capacity of 138 residents, with a current census of 109.
Confirmed cases locally:
• Northumberland County, 466 cases (13 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 380 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 450 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 247 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 91 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 91 cases (2 deaths)
