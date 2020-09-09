LEWISBURG — The challenges facing Kandy Duncan were plenty when she assumed leadership of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area.
Duncan was to start in May as president of the local league. But as with many other things in spring it was put off until mid-June due to changes made for the coronavirus.
The league has been adapting to new ways of communicating to the electorate ever since.
"We made a very quick switch to the virtual world," Duncan said. "In June, when we had the election, we did our first virtual event. We had 80 people on the call. It was very cool."
Educational forums, once done at a local restaurant, are also being done online. Duncan said there was no charge for them but registration was required. Board meetings have also switched to the Zoom meeting platform.
"Getting information out to the public has been challenging," Duncan said. "We have a new website and (are) driving people to that website so that they can get the information they need."
Vote411.org, a national site devoted to candidates, contests and other information is also locally handled by the league.
Meantime, Duncan said changes to some long-running printed publications have been made at least for the time being. Among them the Voter's Guide, which will still be published twice per year, but online.
"We did it primarily to protect our members," Duncan said. "They had to go out and deliver them."
Based on the reaction to the change, Duncan concluded the voting public was dependent on the guide. Single printed copies can be arranged by calling 570-524-4439. She noted there could be a revival of a printed Voter's Guide at some point.
Email versions of the League Line newsletter will also be the new practice, though Duncan said some printed communications would be sent.
Duncan said the league has chosen to stress all the options for voting this year rather than option over another. She not only stressed that mail-in voting was safe but also that voters should remain physically safe if they chose to go to the polls on Election Day.
Duncan noted Dr. Scott Meinke, a Bucknell University political science professor, would make a presentation opening at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 via Zoom. It is titled "What Works and What Doesn't? The Political Science of Election Reforms," and registration can be completed at lwvlewisburgarea@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.