HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened indoor facilities at five additional rest areas statewide.
PennDOT’s rest areas were temporarily closed statewide on March 17 in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s mitigation guidance regarding COVID-19 to ensure that proper safety and sanitation protocols were in place. Twenty-eight select rest areas across Pennsylvania have since reopened.
Additional cleaning and maintenance will be performed at all reopened locations. Tourism services are not available at this time.
The following locations reopened this week: Interstate 70 eastbound in Washington County, east of exit 1; Interstate 81 northbound in Franklin County, 1 mile north of the Maryland state line; Interstate 81 southbound in Susquehanna County, .5 miles south of the New York state line; Interstate 90 westbound in Erie County, .5 miles west of the New York state line; and U.S. 15 southbound in Tioga County, 7 miles south of the New York state line;
The following were among the rest areas previously reopened: Interstate 80 eastbound in Centre County, 13 miles east of exit 133; Interstate 80 westbound in Centre County, .5 miles west of Exit 147; Interstate 80 eastbound in Montour County, east of exit 215; and Interstate 80 westbound in Montour County, west of exit 224.
The department will continue to evaluate and will determine whether additional locations will reopen.
