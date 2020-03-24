LEWISBURG — Closures of meeting places has made it tougher for Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and other 12-step groups to gather and do what they do best.
That is to let members meet, support each other and introduce new members to their informal but effective recovery programs.
AA, for people with a desire to stop drinking, was founded in 1935. Narcotics Anonymous (NA), with its focus on addiction rather than a single drug, was founded in 1953.
Face-to-face meetings have been integral parts of both fellowships since they began. But meetings have been limited in many cases since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.
Bill O., a long-time member of Lewisburg, said he regularly attended as many as 10 meetings per week in normal times. He has since made adjustments.
“I don’t have a whole lot of friends outside of AA,” Bill said. “I very much depend on the meetings to see my friends on a regular basis.”
Bill said he stays in touch with “mentors” in the fellowship, men he credited with keeping his actions healthy.
“Those guys are pretty much no-nonsense guys,” he said. “If I’m coming up with stuff that sounds a little ‘squirrelly,’ they let me know right away.”
Bill, retired and single, said it may take some time for the COVID-19 crisis to pass. He said the isolation recommended to slow the spread was troubling to him personally, but he respected the reason for it.
“It’s a little aggravating,” he noted. “I’m getting a little more testy than I am most of the time.”
Marc E., also from Lewisburg and in his seventh year of sobriety, had a work schedule which made it difficult to attend meetings even in easier times. He admitted the closures of the last three weeks has affected his attendance but was understanding about it.
“Even though the places that have opened up and helped support these programs, they also care about the well-being of people,” he said. “They make the right decisions as the see fit, but it has affected my meetings.”
Marc said he was aware of online AA meetings, via computers through secure apps, but found them of little interest.
“One of the main points of (recovery) is the social interaction with other people,” he said. “I prefer that if I can’t make it to a normal meeting, I will also another alcoholic and I would talk to them.”
Social interaction and literally “smelling the coffee” could not be replaced, in Marc’s view, by technology.
“Isolation can be the alcoholic’s worst enemy,” he said. “Most alcoholics when they start reaching that point, they begin to isolate. We’re encouraged not to isolate, even if we are not social butterflies. We are encouraged to not let that fear get the better of us.”
Marc added that practicing what he’s learned in recovery meant doing the right things, such as staying in touch with fellow members.
Michelle E., in her eighth month, said she was faithful to both the AA and NA fellowships.
“I haven’t been able to see as many people that I count on to help me stay sane,” she said. “I’ve been calling people a lot.”
Boredom has interfered with what had become a good routine, Michelle said. Her sponsor, a mentor, has mostly stayed housebound and thus limited their face-to-face contact.
“I enjoy meetings,” Michelle added. “Going to them has just something I enjoy. It makes me happy. It’s just something that has affected my mood.”
Michelle noted attending a small NA gathering at a private home in the area. To date, she had not explored “virtual” meetings online.
“I enjoy before and after, just as much if not more than the meeting itself,” Michelle noted. “Online just seems to me like its not the same.”
A good support group of fellowship members and others, Michelle concluded, could help keep her stay accountable as her clean and sober life continues to improve.
An “ad hoc” open AA meeting recently began meeting at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 255 S. Derr Drive, Lewisburg.
First names and last initials with no identifying images were used in this account out of respect to traditions of both fellowships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.