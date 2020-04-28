MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bank and Trust recently recognized three employees with promotions.
Tom Beck was promoted to senior vice president and chief risk officer. Garry Benfer was promoted to senior vice president and chief credit officer of Mifflinburg Bank and Trust. Lisa Erickson is now vice president and assistant secretary of Mifflinburg Bancorp Inc. and vice president of human resources and assistant secretary of Mifflinburg Bank and Trust.
Beck has 31 years of experience in audit, compliance and risk management, 25 of which are with Mifflinburg Bank and Trust. He graduated from Bloomsburg University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Beck holds certifications as both a public accountant and a financial services auditor. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Pennsylvania Institutes of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Internal Auditors. He volunteers as treasurer and board member for the Union County Housing Authority and as treasurer and past board member for Herr Memorial Library.
Benfer has been with Mifflinburg Bank and Trust for 23 years and is responsible for loan administration of consumer/retail lending, residential mortgage lending, agriculture lending and business and commercial lending. Benfer graduated from Bloomsburg University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. He volunteers for the Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg, Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association, Union County Redevelopment Authority, West Buffalo Municipal Authority and Masonic Lodge of Mifflinburg.
Erickson joined Mifflinburg Bank and Trust in December 2018 and has 31 years of experience in human resources. She is a member of both the Society of Human Resource Management and the Susquehanna Human Resources Management Association, where she was a board member for 12 years. She also held positions of secretary, program chairperson and membership chairperson. Erickson graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a B.S. in hotel, restaurant and institutional management. She has held her PHR certification from HRCI since 2007 and her SHRM-CP certification from Society of Human Resource Management since 2015. She actively volunteers for events at her church and local schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.