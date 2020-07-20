SUNBURY — Immediately following the announcement of the closure of Glen Raven Custom Fabrics on June 4, local and state government officials began working with plant Director of Operations Brian Burke to pursue “what’s next” for the site.
The closure of the textile mill was announced on the heels of UPMC’s departure from Sunbury.
Glen Raven has been maintaining and improving its 400,000-square-foot facility, located at 1150 Walnut Street Extension in Sunbury, and situated on more than 25 acres.
Facility upgrades include an electrical system with four substations and nine modern loading docks.
A small team including Burke, Representative Lynda Culver 9R-108), Focus Central PA Executive Director Lauren Bryson, and City Administrator Jody Ocker have been meeting weekly to develop an aggressive marketing plan targeting C-Level decision makers of quality companies considering expansion in the northeast U.S., site location consultants, and developers.
The property has been listed on ZoomProspector and PASiteSearch and promoted in industry newsletters, LinkedIn and Twitter. Although it is too early to announce specifics, a few leads have come forward.
Inquiries about the property should be directed to Bryson at lbryson@focuscentralpa.org or 844-293-8719, or Ocker at jocker@sunburypa.org 570-286-7820.
