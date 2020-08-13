TURBOTVILLE — After spending the better part of a week with 90 students who will be entering kindergarten in the Warrior Run School District, a teacher feels both she and the students are well prepared to start the 2020-2021 school year.
Kasey Uppling, who is in her second year of teaching at Turbotville Elementary School, said kindergarten camp was held recently at the school.
The camp is held yearly to give students a chance to learn some of the routines they will be following as they enter school. Uppling said that was particularly important this year as masking and hand sanitizing will be new important steps students must learn as they enter school.
“Part of my job this year is to make (school) feel as normal as possible (for students),” Uppling said. “I want it to feel like going to school.”
She said 90 of the approximately 120 students enrolled in kindergarten attended the camp. Some were a bit anxious at first about having their temperature checked when they arrived at the school each day.
In order to help ease that anxiety, as temperature checks will be part of the daily school routine, Uppling demonstrated the process to the students by taking her own temperature.
“I made it a fun thing,” she said.
The students soon became used to having their temperatures checked. Prior to camp, Uppling wondered how students would handle wearing masks while in school.
“They did so well with the masks,” she said. “We also spoke to them about washing their hands. We really tried to introduce that. They really got into the routine.”
After having their temperatures checked, Uppling said most students automatically went to the sink to wash their hands.
She believes the students will adapt very well to all of the routines they will have to follow due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After ending the 2019-2020 school year teaching classes virtually, Uppling is ready to welcome students back into her classroom.
“I am so excited,” she said. “I could not be happier. Given all of the challenges, I am so happy to be back.”
Uppling has spent some time in her classroom at least two days per week preparing for the new school year.
She noted that Principal Nathan Minium spent time measuring the classroom, and helping to arrange desks so ensure proper social distancing.
Uppling said there will be 18 students in her classroom this school year, with an additional five following the class through the district’s real-time virtual learning program.
“Typically I would have four rectangular tables, and six kids at a table,” Uppling explained.
Under her classroom’s new configuration, two students will be seated at opposite ends of the rectangular tables. While those students will be 6-feet apart, smaller desks have also been added to the classroom and spaced 6-feet apart.
Because of the desk spacing, Uppling said students will be able to take their masks off when seated in her classroom. She believes they will quickly adapt to the routine of putting their masks on each time they leave their desk.
For Uppling, the most challenging part of the new year may be not being able to wrap her arms around students when needed.
“The thing that will be the most difficult for me is not being able to comfort the kids that feel sad,” she said.
Uppling added that she will find creative ways to comfort children who may have feel sad, particularly over the first several days of school when they are away from their parents for the first time.
