UC commissioner appreciates 'red, yellow, green' plan

LEWISBURG — Union County businesses and institutions could be among the first in the state to get a “yellow light” toward full reopening.
Plans announced by Gov. Tom Wolf would allow businesses with in-person operations and child care to open Friday, May 8, provided Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Department of Health safety protocols are followed. In-person retail would be permitted though curbside service would be preferable.
Stay at home orders would be lifted though mitigation orders and social distancing orders would still be in effect. Additionally, restaurants would still be restricted to take-out service, telecommuting must continue where feasible and indoor recreation and fitness, entertainment and gatherings of 25 people or more would still be prohibited.
Union County Democratic Commissioner Stacy Richards was pleased with the governor’s plan and noted it takes science and the economy into consideration.
“The science gets to how it is that we preserve the health of all of us, our workforce as well as those who may be at greater risk,” Richards said. “I have appreciated that they have been bringing, as best they can, with the limitations they have because we have so little testing, trying to rationally bring the economy back while trying to protect our workforce and others.”
Richards conceded ramping up business again was not a simple decision and required complex thought.
Meantime, commissioners have been speaking daily about how to keep county government functioning while keeping employees and the public safe. CDC guidelines allowed the county to remain open with many employees working at home to provide essential and other services.
Richards stressed balance between opening the economy and safety for both consumers and workers. But she added that there are still many unknowns.
“What is behind the partition, behind the customer service counter?” Richards asked. “Will there be indeed best practices in place to make sure the workforce is as protected as possible?”
Richards raised the question of whether returning workers will be safe. She said long-term steps against community spread of the virus could last at least a year.
“What protections to (workers) have?” Richards also asked. “Congress just spent a lot of federal dollars to at least in the short term be able to keep businesses afloat, and also a lot of money to workers who can’ work right now through enhanced unemployment benefits.”
Richards noted a worker who returns a workplace they feel is unsafe would not be able to received unemployment benefits if they quit. Likewise, health insurance continuation would be iffy.
“All these things need to be thought through by the public,” Richards added. “All of us want to open our businesses again. All of us want to get back to normal again. How does that happen?”
Richards concluded reopening could not be done without taking a look at COVID-19 outbreaks and science connected with it.
“Once we move to opening businesses, there is going to be such a rush to return to normal,” Richards said. “Unless you are part of a labor union as a worker, we need to make sure that indeed they are safe.”
Richards also noted that the commissioners were working to ensure USP Lewisburg would not become a COVID-19 hotbed and potentially overwhelming local health facilities.
