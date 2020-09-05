LEWISBURG — The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) recently selected Transitions of PA as a site partner to participate in the “Investing in Survivors’ Financial Independence” initiative.
Financial abuse is often part of a pattern of behaviors in a relationship in which domestic violence is occurring.
A 2011 study showed that financial abuse happens in 99% of domestic violence cases. It includes preventing the victim from working or causing them to be fired, controlling how money is spent and limiting a victim’s access to money or financial information, and running up debt on joint accounts.
Through the initiative, Transitions of PA will develop and implement a plan to provide financial information and resources to survivors of domestic violence in the Susquehanna Valley. This includes enhancing Internet-accessibility to our clients both in the safe house and the community, facilitating financial management workshops, creating a library of resources to help survivors identify paths to financial independence, and linking survivors to additional supports through PA Adult Education Resources and Careerlink.
The three-year initiative was made possible through a grant from the Allstate Foundation.
Transitions is a comprehensive victim services center that provides advocacy, empowerment, and education to victims, survivors, families and communities to end domestic violence, sexual assault and other serious crimes in Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties. For more information about the ways in which Transitions is educating our community, visit www.transitionsofpa.org or call 570-523-1134.
