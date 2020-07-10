MILTON — The opportunity to help others and spread love, in the name of Christ, has inspired Lisa Doyle as she’s stepped into the role of executive director of a Milton-area nonprofit organization.
Doyle, who has worked full-time in ministry for the past 13 years, was recently named executive director of Golden Rule Love INC (In The Name of Christ).
The organization serves upper Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties. Primarily, Love INC assists individuals in need of: Transportation to medical appointments or grocery store visits; help with yard work and small-home repairs; and various other needs.
Love INC also serves as a clearinghouse, referring individuals with legitimate needs to the appropriate agencies that can provide assistance. The organization does not provide financial assistance to help resolve a need.
Doyle moved to Watsontown one year ago when her husband, Brian, became the pastor at Watsontown United Methodist Church.
The Doyles came to the Central Susquehanna Valley from New Oxford, where Lisa worked as assistant director at Joy El.
That organization, she said, went into schools providing one hour of Biblical instruction to students.
Given her past experience, and passion for serving in ministry, Doyle knew joining Love INC was a good fit for her.
“I’m thrilled about the prospect of helping people,” she said. “I do have goals, to at least double the number of churches that are involved (with Love INC), which will greatly increase the number of volunteers.”
Currently, the organization partners with 34 area churches and has 120 volunteers who serve.
The churches involved with Love INC provide financial support, volunteers, or both.
“We have to help mobilize churches to transform lives and communities, in the name of Christ,” Doyle said.
In just her first two weeks on the job, Doyle has met with two area pastors, and spoke via phone with approximately 20 more to share the mission of Love INC.
When connecting with pastors, Doyle shares ways in which the organization could assist those who have church members in need. She also speaks about volunteer opportunities with Love INC.
“Congregations are full of people who are gifted in a variety of ways,” she said. “(Love INC) is also a way for people to serve outside of their denominational lives.”
Volunteers can serve in the Love INC office or by helping in such areas as transporting individuals to medical appointments, for groceries, or with small chores around the house.
“If we had more volunteers in the office, we would be able to take even more requests and meet (the needs),” Doyle said.
Cindy Snyder volunteers in the Love INC office six to eight times per month. She started serving with the organization approximately one year ago, after retiring from a position in the Milton Area School District.
“I like helping people out,” Snyder said. “It was on my heart to do volunteer work... It’s fulfilling and rewarding to help others in need.
“We do everything that we can to reach the people’s needs.”
Doyle said she’s thankful for the strong foundation, and the number of volunteers, already in place with Love INC.
“The commitment of the volunteers is phenomenal, and the non-judgmental attitudes,” she said.
Julie Tyson, the Love INC administrative assistant, said when the coronavirus pandemic first hit in March — and individuals were advised to stay home — the number of calls Love INC receives for help went down. She said that was mainly due to doctor’s offices being closed, and individuals appointments being canceled.
“Since we moved into the yellow and green phase (of coronavirus recovery), our calls have increased,” Tyson said, noting that a lot of calls are coming from cancer patients in need of rides to appointments.
“We have a large number of calls coming in for (help with shopping for) groceries, a lot more errands,” she said. “(People) do not want to leave their house.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tyson said Love INC has canceled its annual 5K race, which was its biggest fundraiser.
“Funding will be a challenge for us this year,” she said, adding that the organization will be examining other potential fundraisers.
“This is a bit of a challenging time to come into ministry,” Doyle noted. “This is a greater opportunity for trusting in our provider.”
In addition to growing the organization’s base of supporting churches and volunteers, Doyle is also making long-range plans to grow the services provided by Love INC.
In the future, she and Tyson said Love INC could offer programs on becoming self-sufficient, faith and financial education, and teaching English to Spanish-speaking members of the community.
For more information on Love INC, call 570-742-3561 or email goldenruleloveinc@gmail.com.
