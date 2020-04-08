LEWISBURG — Union County officials confirmed furloughs of county employees at Tuesday’s online commissioners meeting.
“We do have a few folks we have had to move into a layoff situation, said Susan Greene, chief clerk. “But I would say it is less than a handful at this point. We’ve been kind of doing it on a case-by-case based on workload.”
Greene said things were being monitored as they go, but there could be more furloughs as county offices are closed to the public during the current health emergency.
Preston Boop, commissioner chair, noted it was the first-ever commissioners meeting to be held online via an interactive app. Action included extension of the county disaster declaration for the duration of the emergency as stated by state and federal officials.
A letter of support to SEDA-COG was approved so that commissioners could act as the lead applicant for the 2020 ARC Power Grant. SEDA-COG serves as acting grant administrator.
Michelle Dietrich, EMA coordinator, was authorized as applicant for federal reimbursement money for 2020.
Commissioners also recognized the week of April 12 to April 18 as National Public Safety Communication Week in Union County.
