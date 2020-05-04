MONTOURSVILLE — Curtis Swanger has been named PennDOT District 3-0 Employee of the Month for May.
Swanger serves as an Environmental Planner 2 in the Environmental Unit in District 3. In this position he specializes in issues related to erosion and sedimentation control, stormwater control measures, and regulatory compliance regarding environmental issues.
Due to the COVID-19 mitigation protocols, he was unable to hold the annual meeting with each of District 3’s County Conservation Districts. On short notice, he decided to hold these meetings remotely, recognizing they are a critical communication tool that ensures PennDOT maintenance field operations continue to remain compliant with environmental regulations.
Swanger, a three-year employee of PennDOT, lives in Milton with his daughter Ella and their two dogs. He is a graduate of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in geography-environmental planning.
