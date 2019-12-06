WATSONTOWN — From uniforms and military handbooks to posters and memorabilia, Watsontown Historical Association’s “A Soldier’s Christmas” pays tribute to local troops that have served in wars dating back to World War I.
Additionally, there are photos of more that 120 local veterans hanging as ornaments from two trees.
Visitors are welcome to see the display from 6 to 8 tonight as Watsontown celebrates its annual tree lighting. The display will also be open 1 to 4 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday throughout December at the historical association’s headquarters, 200 Main St., Watsontown.
A special display features the nurse uniforms of Lt. Betty Gresh, who served from 1943 to 1945. In June 1943 Army Nursing Corps at Woodrow Wilson General Hospital in Virginia. She served 11 months with the 157th General Hospital near Liverpool, England, before being discharged after World War II. Her military trunk, accessories and several uniforms are preserved.
Also on display is the uniform worn by West Point Cadet Eric Solomon during his graduation, as well as a cadet’s regular uniform. Numerous fatigues as well as dress uniforms are displayed.
In addition to the display of uniforms, the Watsontown Historical Association preserve jars will be displayed for sale, and a drawing for the quilt raffle will be held Friday night.
