MILTON — With public school doors to remain closed for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Milton Area High School is planning to postpone its production of "The Addams Family" to a date to be determined this summer.
The musical was to have been staged April 16-18 in the high school auditorium.
"Our musical director has asked us to hold the spring musical this summer," Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said. "What a fabulous idea. We agree and believe it will be a great way to unit the community together once we have recovered from this pandemic."
Dates of the production will be determined.
"For now, our spring musical may become a summer musical," Keegan said. "It will be a first-time occurrence in the history of Milton."
No decisions have been made on the status of graduation, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 4.
"We have received no statewide direction regarding graduation," Keegan said. "As a school district, we will continue to exercise aggressive social distancing so until that order is lifted, the prom is on hold."
