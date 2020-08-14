WATSONTOWN — What started several years ago as a weekly summer game of pickup basketball between eight friends expanded this year to 30 to 40 young men hitting the courts each Monday in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
“We play every Monday night, 6 o’clock,” said Chase Snyder, one of the founders of what’s been dubbed the Watsontown Summer Classic.
“We’re all washed-up athletes, pretending to still be in their prime,” he said, with a smile. “We love getting together with a great group of guys.”
Snyder said this was the third or fourth summer for the games to be held. Many of the participants are recent graduates of the Warrior Run High School.
He noted the games of pickup basketball are held weekly until the participants go back to college.
Zack Miller, also one of the founders of the summer games, said it’s easy to understand why so many people started coming out to participate in the games this summer.
“We’ve been locked up in the house for the last four or five months,” he said, referring to restrictions put in place by the coronavirus pandemic. “This gives us something to do with our time.”
Miller said many of those who participate in the weekly games did not take to the court during high school.
“There’s maybe four people that played basketball in high school,” he said. “We have wrestlers, soccer players.”
Andrew Gummo, one of the participants, said he likes to be competitive. The summer games are a way for him to stay in shape.
“I really don’t enjoy doing cardio,” Gummo said. “I don’t like running. When I’m doing sports, it keeps my cardio (workouts going).”
He also enjoys socializing with friends during the weekly games.
Snyder said most of participants knew each other while attending Warrior Run High School.
“The majority of us are out here for the love of the game,” he said. “For not knowing how to play basketball, we enjoy ourselves.”
Snyder joked that if the number of participants turning out for the games continue to grow next summer, the effort may have to expand to offering a second night of play in Turbotville.
