SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has been awarded $210,000 from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to support the university in its efforts to reopen safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Susquehanna is one of 12 regional colleges and universities to receive funding from the foundation, which allocated a total of $2.5 million.
The funding can be used for: COVID-19 testing expenses; personal protective equipment; health care costs; technology costs necessary for enhanced virtual learning; or financial aid for the many students experiencing extraordinary need.
The grant monies cannot be used for overhead expenses, and each grant is contingent on a dollar-for-dollar match by each school.
