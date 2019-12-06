MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District directors approved a bond resolution of up to $13.8 million Thursday night without a dissenting vote.
Bonds will be used to fund an energy-saving project for district school buildings.
“It is a lot of HVAC work,” said Daniel Lichtel, superintendent. “The middle school, we’re planning to build a biomass (system) which would heat three school buildings.”
Hot water produced by the system fueled by biomass will heat the middle school and be piped to the nearby intermediate and elementary schools. There would also be some changes at the high school, about half a mile to the west.
The Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) contract would ensure bonds issued in 2012 and 2014 would be refunded if a savings target can be reached.
Directors were also given a “heads up” thanks to a relatively new method of school evaluation. Lichtel said the state’s Future Ready Index considers test scores and other factors.
“At the high school level it would be Keystone Exams for Algebra I, biology and English literature,” Lichtel observed. “They also produce data on student subgroups.”
He noted that students were generally making adequate progress, except in the subgroup of students with disabilities.
“Students with disabilities have not been showing the growth that they have benchmarked of where they’d like us to be,” Lichtel added. “They have established benchmark numbers we are supposed to be reaching by the year 2030. Between now and then they have a ‘ladder’ for us to climb.”
Lichtel said the district will need to explore and examine ways to get students with disabilities to grow academically.
“It is a little tricky with special education,” he added. “The students can remain until they are age 21. It is sort of a double-edge sword for us.”
Attendance will be considered in evaluating school performance along with test scores.
“Once students reach age 17 or 18 it is difficult for us to provide a lot of leverage to make them be here,” Lichtel added. “That is a hurdle we area going to have to look at.”
The reorganization portion of the meeting included swearing-in three new directors, Janell Weaver, Amy Wehr and Mindy Benfer. Dennis Keiser and Francis Gillott, returning directors, were also sworn in.
Keiser was reelected board president, while Tom Hosterman was again named vice president.
Benfer was named board treasurer while Weaver was named chair of the finance committee. Bob Mulrooney was named chair of the property committee and Gillott was named district representative to SUN Area Technology Institute.
Lynn Embick, a district resident, addressed the board at the start of the meeting. He offered his services as a volunteer and called for a more formal channel for other residents to volunteer.
Embick suggested that money troubles endured in some districts could be sidestepped by greater use of volunteers. He was asked to leave his contact information so that someone cold reply.
Director Wendy McClintock was absent from the Thursday night meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.