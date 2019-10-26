With Veterans Day approaching, we take a look at two veterans of the Civil War who received the Medal of Honor, while also taking a deeper look at this military honor, and its storied history.
Many in the area are familiar with Medal of Honor recipient George Ramer, the Lewisburg High and Bucknell University graduate who was killed in action defending his Marines during fierce combat in Korea.
Many may not realize another Union County native was also decorated with the Medal of Honor, an award that originated during the Civil War and has a unique and interesting history.
The Battle of Vicksburg took place May 18 through July 4, 1863, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, where Lt. Gen. John C. Pemberton attempted to fend off Union advances, which were led by Maj. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.
Outnumbered two to one, the Confederate troops ultimately relented and the victory proved key to providing the Union with control the Mississippi River, a vital transportation and commerce corridor of the time.
Both sides lost more than 800 men in the battle, however the Union army took more than 29,000 Confederates prisoner.
Another local man, Norman W. Ressler, of Dalmatia, also received the Medal of Honor for his heroism with Company D, 17th Infantry during the Civil War. His citation recognized his bravery for assisting in the rescue of wounded in front of the lines while under heavy enemy fire.
Many Medals of Honor were presented to soldiers who fought in the Civil War and this is because it was the only medal presented to soldiers at the time. Today, the Medal of Honor is the highest medal presented to troops. There’s the Bronze and Silver stars along with the Distinguished Service Cross.
In 1861, an Iowa senator, James Grimes, introduced a bill to promote the Navy through the distribution of medals of honor. President Abraham Lincoln signed the bill and the Navy Medal of Honor was created. Just months later, Massachusetts Sen. Henry Wilson introduced a bill which was similar in nature and recognized Army heroism. Lincoln signed the bill after months of changes by Congress and on July 12, 1862, the Army Medal of Honor was crafted.
The first Medal of Honor was presented March 25, 1863 to Pvt. Jacob Parrott. There have been 3,507 Medals of Honor presented and there are just 70 living recipients of the honor. Staff Sgt. David Bellavia was the last recipient.
More Medals of Honor were presented to Civil War (1,522) veterans than another other war or campaign. By comparison, 473 World War II veterans received the honor, 146 veterans of the Korean War and 264 veterans of the Vietnam War.
Today the Medal of Honor is the “highest award for valor in action against an enemy force which can be bestowed upon an individual serving in the Armed Services of the United States.”
