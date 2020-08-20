LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club will be hosting their Flags for Heroes event this year in September, and it is not too late to sponsor a flag to honor a hero in your life.
Heroes are anyone who has positively impacted your life and can be a family member, friend, co-worker, teachers, military service personnel and first responders.
The club is welcoming flag sponsorships from individuals, families, businesses or organizations.
All sponsored flags will be displayed along Route 15 near Country Cupboard over Labor Day weekend. The club will provide a list of sponsors and those honored to be published in the local newspapers, as well as a booklet that will be sent to all sponsors.
Individual flag sponsorship is $50; business sponsorships are $250 with a half-page ad in the event booklet; and $500 for a full-page ad. All proceeds from the display will benefit local non-profit organizations.
To reserve your flag(s), send a check with your name, name of hero, address and telephone number to: Flags for Heroes, Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club, PO Box 189, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Contact club President Karen Nicholson at 570 490-6276 or karenann@ptd.net with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.