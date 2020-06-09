HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that there are 493 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 76,436.
Locally, three new cases were added in Columbia County, two in Northumberland and Snyder counties and one in Union County. No new cases were reported in Montour County.
There are 6,014 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 61 new deaths. No new local deaths were reported.
Cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 211
• Lycoming County, 168
• Union County, 74
• Snyder County, 57
• Montour County, 53
• Columbia County, 367
There are 625 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 459,248 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,247 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,824 cases among employees, for a total of 19,071 at 618 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Of total deaths, 4,117 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,796 of our total cases are in health care workers.
