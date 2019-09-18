LEWISBURG — A vice president of a large aircraft company, the owner of a local business, the manager of a health center who has been active in Rotary on an international scale and a woman who formed a charity to provide comfort to ill children are the 2019 Distinguished Alumni award winners as presented by the Lewisburg Area High School Alumni Association.
Michael Derk ’84, Mark Jenks ’78, Karen Heim Teichman ’71 and Patsy Jarrett Warren ’59 will receive the award at the Alumni Weekend cocktail reception on Saturday, Oct. 19. The 5 to 7 p.m. event will be held in the Baylor Room at the Best Western Plus Country Cupboard Inn.
Mark Jenks
Following his graduation in 1978, Jenks received his BS (1982) and MS (1983) in aerospace engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, an MS (1991) in materials science and engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MS (1991) in management from MIT Sloan School of Management. He has worked for Boeing for over 35 years starting as an aerodynamics research engineer at Boeing’s helicopter division in Philadelphia, then to Huntsville, Alabama to work on the International Space Station as Program Manager for the joint US/Russian Airlock, working his way to the position of chief engineer for the US elements of the Space Station. In 2001 he moved to Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes division in Seattle, Washington as Technology Director for the development of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, particularly the 787’s wing – the first large commercial aircraft wing made from carbon fiber composites. He is now Vice President/General Manager responsible for all 787 production, managing what is widely considered the largest and most complex production system in the history of commercial aviation.
He has earned many honors, including Georgia Tech’s 2006 Harold Gegenheimer Innovation Award, the IEEE Spectrum 2006 Winning Technologies Award, and the 2012 Collier trophy with the executive team in behalf of the 787 program international conferences. Jenks is active in a number of professional societies and with his wife Sue is involved in local Seattle non-profit organizations.
Michael Derk
Derk is the owner/president of Creative Plantscapes Inc., a landscape design, build, maintenance company with 46 employees that serves Central Pa. He graduated from Shippensburg University in 1988. He is an Aquascapes Designs top-40 national pond builder and is a certified landscape professional. He is active in the Cornerstone Christian Fellowship Church as a choir member, Sunday school teacher and past chairman of the board. He has helped with many community projects and services for the Public Library for Union County, Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Evangelical Community Hospital, RiverWoods and many others.
He and his wife Stacy live in Mifflinburg and have two sons — Seth and Brad.
Karen Heim Teichman
Teichman attended Williamsport Area Community College, Howard College and the University of Maryland to study business and accounting following her high school graduation. After 20 years of managing and consulting other medical practices, she is now the practice manager and corporate secretary of Central Penn Women’s Health Care. Since 1994 Teichman has been an active Rotarian, first with the Downtown Lewisburg Rotary Club then as founder of the Sunset Rotary Club in 2007 where she served locally, nationally and internationally as a board member, vice president and president. In addition she served as assistant to and as 7370-Central Pa. district governor; a member of the Rotary District 7370 Ambassadorial Scholar Committee; Membership Coordinator of the Northeastern US Rotary Zone 32; founder, coordinator and facilitator Rotary Zone 28/29 Emerging Leaders educational program for Rotary’s potential future leaders from Central Pa. to Nebraska’s Rotary region, 28 Districts; Rotary District 7360 Public Relations/Public Image chair; Rotary International Zone 29 (State of Pa.) assistant regional Rotary Foundation coordinator and Endowment/Major Gifts advisor; and Rotary Membership and Public Image keynote speaker in the US, Canada and England. As her two daughters were growing up she served as a Brownie leader and Girl Scout volunteer, band parent and tennis and cheerleading supporter. She and her husband, Fred, live in Lewisburg.
Patsy Jarrett Warren
Following graduation Warren attended Maryland Medical Secretarial School. In 1976 she began working with her husband, owner of the Sunbury Sewing Center and Warren’s Sew-Vac Center, selling sewing machines and vacuum cleaners and giving sewing lessons. She is best known in our community for her leadership as the Central Susquehanna Valley coordinator for Project Linus. This group provides handmade comfort quilts to sick, hurting and traumatized children. They collect, inspect, tag and distribute blankets to children at Geisinger’s Janet Weis Center, Evangelical Community Hospital, UPMC Williamsport, Lock Haven and Jersey Shore hospitals, as well as to the Children and Youth Departments in Northumberland and Snyder counties.
The second mission of this group is to provide a meaningful service project to members of the community, including seniors, church groups, Girl Scout troops, and the home bound and cell bound. Since 2000, they have delivered 22,000 blankets to children in the local area.
Warren has received the Rotary Centennial Vocational Service Award from the Lewisburg Downtown Rotary Club, the Daughters of American Revolution Excellence in Community Service Award and a Certification of Appreciation for Dedication and Exemplary Service on Behalf of Abused and Neglected Children from the PA Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. She is active at Faith Lutheran Church where she has served as a c hurch Council member for three terms. She and her husband, Richard, live in Mifflinburg and have two children.
