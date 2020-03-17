LEWISBURG — Closure of restaurants and bars to all but take-out business will take an economic toll of as-yet unknown size.
So noted Stacy Richards, Union County commissioner, shortly after Gov. Tom Wolf announced the closure decision made to stem the spread of Coronavirus.
“We know the governor’s people know that we are doing this for two weeks,” Richards said. “We’ll see every day what it is looking like.”
The action was to flatten the curve of new COVID-19 cases, Richards said, and to avoid overtaxing medical facilities so that people could get medical attention when needed.
Richards said recommendations to limit meetings to no more than 10 people would be the way to go for the next two weeks in county government.
Sue Greene, Union County chief clerk, added that alternatives were being looked at if a meeting was needed.
“We are really trying to use teleconferencing,” Greene said. “And are strongly suggesting (meetings) can be postponed.”
Greene said precautionary signs were recently posted on the doors of the Union County Government Center.
“We are asking folks to self-assess,” Greene said. “We would really prefer them not coming in the building if they are having any kinds of symptoms.”
Richards said that county Emergency Management Agency protocol was at a monitoring stage.
Level Three, the current level, was not uncommon during times of flooding along county waterways.
