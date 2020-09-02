WASHINGTON — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) is leading an effort in the U.S. House of Representatives designed to save regional airports. The effort comes as Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to extend funding to support to the aviation industry, which has announced layoffs and service suspension at regional airports across the nation, including Williamsport Regional Airport.
Keller sent separate letters signed by Republican and Democratic members of Congress to House and Senate leadership and American Airlines reiterating the importance of passing an extension of the Payroll Support Program (PSP) to provide emergency relief to the airlines industry and its workers, and encouraging American Airlines to reaffirm its commitment to the local communities served by regional airports.
Due to the impending expiration of the PSP on September 30, American Airlines announced it would suspend service to regional airports, including Williamsport Regional Airport, and enact involuntary staffing reductions beginning in early October.
The letter to American Airlines, signed by six other lawmakers who represent regional airports across the nation, urges the airline carrier to remain committed to the communities and jobs these airports support while Congress works to extend the PSP.
Keller also led a separate letter to Congressional leadership, highlighting the situation of the aviation industry and the need to include an extension of the PSP in future COVID-19 relief legislation.
“The Payroll Support Program (PSP), authorized by the CARES Act, has proven to be an extremely successful program by providing payroll support directly to almost one million aviation workers and preventing airlines from conducting layoffs and service suspensions through Sept. 30, 2020,” the letter said. “As we approach PSP’s expiration on Sept. 30, airlines have started to make tough decisions. If Congress does not act soon, airlines could be forced to continue to suspend or permanently end service to cities across the nation.”
On the effort to extend PSP and support the aviation industry, Keller released a statement.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly had a prolonged negative impact on the aviation industry," he said. "With emergency federal aid to the airlines set to expire at the end of the month, the industry has been forced to make tough decisions. At the same time, local airports across the country, including Williamsport Regional Airport, have done their part to accommodate carriers and help to weather the impacts of COVID-19. It is critical that Congress quickly pass a clean extension of PSP and the airlines work with the local communities they serve to find long-term solutions to ensure the sustainability of our regional airports.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.