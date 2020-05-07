UNIVERSITY PARK — Parents or caregivers in need of tips to help children deal with the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic are invited to a free Penn State Extension webinar to be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. May 12.
In the program, “Helping Children through the Disruption,” participants will learn strategies for how families can cope while sheltering-in-place, gain new ideas for activities to do with children, have the chance to ask questions and share ideas, and explore resources for parents.
Thomas and fellow extension educators Sandi Graham and Cynthia Pollich will lead the webinar.
For more information or to register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/helping-children-through-the-disruption or call 877-345-0691.
More Penn State Extension resources related to food, family and health can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/youth-family-and-health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.