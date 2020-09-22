MILTON — A heavy police presence was reported at around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of the Flying J Truck Stop, located along Route 254 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Milton Police Department Officer Jason Engleman was heard on emergency radio channels reporting that police were holding three suspects at gunpoint in the area of the truck stop. Shortly thereafter, Engleman reported that two suspects were in custody and one fled on foot.
Engleman could then be heard requesting the Turbot Township Fire Company and multiple ambulances be called to the scene, with indications the suspects had been involved in a vehicle crash. The Milton and Warrior Run area fire departments were later called to the scene to provide additional lighting.
A tracking dog from the Union County Sheriff’s Office and officers from multiple area police departments were still being called to the scene as of 11 p.m. as officers were setting up a perimeter while searching for the suspect who fled.
There were no indications late Monday on what may have touched off the incident.
The Standard-Journal will release more details on the incident as they are made available by police.
