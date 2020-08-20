SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has been awarded a $1.3 million U.S. Department of Education TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) grant that will provide students opportunities for academic development.
The SSS grant is one of eight U.S. Department of Education’s Federal TRIO Programs designed to help students build a successful and meaningful post-secondary education.
“This award will make Susquehanna’s transformative education a reality for many more deserving students, allowing us to enhance academic supports for eligible students as they prepare for careers and graduate programs,” said University President Jonathan D. Green.
To be implemented over the next five years, the funding will allow the university to:
• Expand academic tutoring services for eligible students as determined by GPA and standardized test scores.
• Create a speaker series focused on topics related to academic success.
• Create a financial counselor position to assist students and plan workshops designed to promote healthy financial behaviors.
• Create a retention specialist position focused on helping participants at risk of leaving college due to academic, financial or personal reasons.
• Expand graduate school counseling that will help participating students identify potential graduate or professional programs, develop strategies to prepare for graduate entrance examinations, and collaborate with the financial counselor to identify sources of financial support for attending graduate school.
• Establish a summer bridge program for all incoming participants that will foster a sense of community.
• Implement a telementoring program that will connect participants with SU alumni to develop professional skills and explore different career pathways.
• Establish an emergency fund to support participants enrolled in online classes during the winter and summer breaks.
Nicholas Clark, associate professor and chair of the Department of Political Science, served as the lead faculty member supporting the submission of Susquehanna’s TRIO grant application. In this role, Clark served as the principal investigator and program designer.
