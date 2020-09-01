'Emergency' meeting of Mifflinburg school directors planned

MIFFLINBURG — Directors of the Mifflinburg Area School District will meet at 7:30 tonight on the Zoom platform for what the district website called an “emergency” meeting.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel said Monday the meeting could give him an opportunity to clarify the latest developments regarding the district. Among them, the district’s opening plan and the apparent downward trend of COVID-19 positive tests in Union County.
Dennis Keiser, director and board president, said feedback from other directors indicated there were concerns among local parents regarding the plan approved by directors last week.
“There were concerns that the vocal concerns were not being heard,” Keiser said. “This time, in talking with (Lichtel), I said we need to have a good presentation and have people be more aware.”
The plan approved by a 7-2 margin was an amalgam of two of five plans posted the week before by the superintendent.
“Option C” as the motion was named on introduction by Director Wendy McClintock was apparently heard in public for the first time at the online meeting during which it was approved.
“It is very difficult that we didn’t post on the screen what the options looked like,” Keiser said. “I had a copy in front of me. So I understood the pros, the cons (and) the liabilities and everything else. That makes a big difference.”
Keiser said he received email which indicated residents may not have had a clear understanding of the plan when it was introduced. At the time, he said the option sounded like a good compromise.
“Option C” as approved allowed blended instruction with parents choice for kindergarten through Grade 5. Some students may come to a classroom daily while others may stay home for instruction by their Mifflinburg teacher.
Sixth through 12th graders with last names from “A” through “M” would attend face-to-face classes with safety measures in place on Mondays and Wednesdays. Students in those grades with “N” through “Z” last names will attend face-to-face classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All Grade 6 through Grade 12 students will learn remotely on Fridays.
“(‘Option C’) may satisfy a lot of people,” Keiser recalled thinking. “At least their kids are getting in two days per week and we are going to be able to have them participate in things like sports and the band and things like that. But it still didn’t meet a lot of people’s needs.”
A petition was begun late last week calling for the board to revisit the opening plan. Over 360 “signatures” were recorded at change.org calling for the board to change to a plan to allow children to attend all grades full time. It was started by Fred Reibsome who has been outspoken during board meetings.
Keiser noted before a new motion could be proposed and discussed, the decision of the previous meeting would need to be retracted also by motion and vote.
Keiser added he recently attended a joint meeting before the previous board meeting with the state Department of Health (DOH) and Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) also attended by Lichtel and Director Tom Hosterman. It was stressed at that meeting that the margin at which remote learning would be automatic was narrow.
“That was the big thing, trying to convey to people what the consequences are,” Keiser said. “If we have two (COVID) cases, all of the sudden that’s the end of the game. I don’t think people understand that.”
Keiser said it was critically important for parents to stress to their children that they would need to use facial masks and stay a healthy distance from one another.
“The stakes are high,” Keiser said. “Because if someone has it, all of a sudden they contaminate other people and postive cases show up and then we are going to go back to online learning, which we don’t want to do.”
State figures for the week ending Friday had a Union County coronavirus rate per 100,000 population of 60.3 and a percent positivity rate of 3.7 percent, in the ‘moderate’ and ‘low’ rate respectively for instructional models.
