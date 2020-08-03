HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health is reporting 565 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. Locally, confirmed cases increased by eight over six area counties.
Three new cases were reported in Northumberland County, two in Lycoming County, and one each in Union, Snyder and Columbia counties.
Statewide, there are 114,155 cases since March. No new deaths were reported Monday, with state deaths at 7,209.
Of the 565 new cases, Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 68 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 71 cases, the state noted.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 371 cases (11 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 312 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 435 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 160 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 84 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 81 cases (2 deaths)
Case counts by ZIP code:
• Northumberland County (Sunbury 158, Milton 39, Northumberland 29, Shamokin 23, Coal Township 22, Herndon 20, Watsontown 18, Mount Carmel 18, Muncy area 28, Dornsife 11, Turbotville 6, Dalmatia 7, Elysburg 5)
• Lycoming County (Williamsport 109, Jersey Shore 108, Muncy area 28, South Williamsport 14, Hughesville 13, Cogan Station 6, Montgomery 6)
• Columbia County (Berwick 198, Bloomsburg 135, Orangeville 60, Nescopek 27, Catawissa 18, Benton 10, Millville 8)
• Union County (Lewisburg 92, Mifflinburg 21, New Columbia 13, Winfield 9, Allenwood 7)
• Montour County (Danville 62, Turbotville 6)
• Snyder County (Selinsgrove 36, Middleburg 11, McClure 11, Winfield 9, Mount Pleasant Mills 5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.