Editor’s note: Over the next couple of weeks, The Standard-Journal will take a look at some of the more popular seasonal spots which have opened or will soon open as spring approaches.
LEWISBURG — Seemingly in mid-winter, The Purple Cow posts its opening day on a sign visible to passers-by on Old Turnpike Road.
The opening is highly anticipated, said owner Tonya Walter. Along with the days getting longer, it is a sure sign of spring.
Walter represents the second generation of family ownership for The Purple Cow. Only a year ago, she took over for her mom who had owned the restaurant for 20 years.
Walter said her mom insisted that the quality of products they serve always be high.
“Our hamburgs are local and we hand-pat them,” Walter said. “Our fries are fresh-cut. We get as much local as we can.”
Fruits for sundaes and flurries are also local, such as strawberries, peaches and black raspberries.
Walter said The Purple Cow is a fun place and she couldn’t imagine doing anything else.
“When you’re working long hours and stuff, it is nice to work with a good crew,” she added. “It makes it entertaining and makes the day go faster.”
Walter said a good crew member has energy, personable and even comical at times. They also have to be quick to take orders and serve customers.
Jon Zieber and Kamdyn Swanger were the crew on duty on a recent weekday afternoon.
Zieber, Walter’s son, has been working at The Purple Cow for nine years. Swanger, a Lackawanna College Sunbury Center student, was in her third season.
Both crew members moved quickly as a steady stream of customers came by. Some customers enjoyed their orders in the dining area of The Purple Cow, others had their treats “to go.”
Customers are loyal to The Purple Cow.
Miniature purple cows have been presented as gifts for Walter and her crew. Young people have also offered drawings of purple cows which are also on display behind the counter.
Walter said The Purple Cow as a name for the business was first thought of by her sister. The name, like its namesake poem, will continue to be memorable.
