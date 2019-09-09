LEWISBURG — Owners and operators of food places were recently alerted to coming changes in the state food safety code.
Starting in 2020, the Department of Agriculture will require at least one person who has been certified in safe food handling to be on-site at all times. ServSafe, as it is known, will require passage of a food handling test by the employee.
Rick Thomas, of Lewisburg’s Pizza Phi, said the number of employees on hand varies from three to six on a typical night.
Thomas said he was already ServSafe certified.
“I am here a lot of the time, but I am not here all of the time,” he noted. “The nights that I have off, I would have to have somebody on who is certified. With employee schedules and rotational shifts, it is not guaranteed that I am going to have the same person on every night that I am off.”
Thomas said it was likely that several employees would need to be certified, likely at his expense. If they left, he would be stuck with having someone else certified.
But Thomas said the scarcity of ServSafe employees may only be temporary.
“Several years from now, there are going to be a lot of people certified and when they do change jobs they’l already have certification,” he said. “It is person to person, not business to business for certification.”
It was unclear, Thomas said, whether employees would study for the test on company time or not. Similarly, when a certified instructor comes in with computers to take the test, it could be a scheduling challenge.
How big a challenge ServSafe could be could also be up to the nature of the food service.
Coleby Kauffman, operator of Tastecraft of Lewisburg, said there was less food preparation done at his cafe. He also noted that he was already certified for safe food handling, a process which was pretty straightforward.
“There is a course you take and there is a variety of information you need to be aware of to make sure food is properly handled, safe and managed correctly,” he said. “Then you take a test and if you pass you are certified.”
Employees may study online but the test is taken as a group.
Kauffman said there could be logistical challenges to having a certified person on-site at all times, but on balance it is worthwhile.
“The cost is worth the enhancement of food safety,” he said. “It is one of those things where it can be a challenge.
“Some businesses might not have the resources to have more people take the certification, I completely understand that. At the same time, it is one of those things you can’t have enough knowledge about.”
Meantime, JR Stoltzfus at JR’s Soft Pretzels of Lewisburg noted that each of his employees was already ServSafe compliant. The test was administered about four weeks ago, and everyone passed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.