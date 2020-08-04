HARRISBURG — New confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Union County rose by 17 on Tuesday, based on data released by the state Department of Health.
A recent surge of cases in the county has been linked to an outbreak at USP-Lewisburg. However, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, federal Bureau of Prisons figures indicated there were 35 cases among inmates at the prison, a figure unchanged since Saturday.
Statewide, the case count rose by 854 to 115,009 since March. Six new confirmed cases were noted in Northumberland County on Tuesday, two in Lycoming, Snyder and Columbia counties, and one in Montour County.
No new deaths were reported in a local six-county area. The state reported 23 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,232.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 377 cases (11 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 314 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 437 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 177 cases (2deaths)
• Montour County, 85 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 83 cases (2 deaths)
