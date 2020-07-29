MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District directors discussed the district plan for a return to school amid the pandemic before approving it at their meeting of Tuesday, July 28.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel offered an overview then took questions from directors and participants. He affirmed that schools would open Thursday, Aug. 20, with in-person schooling as the primary operation. Enrollment in e-learning was an option for families who did not want to participate in in-person schooling.
“I am viewing the rollout of our plan as an opportunity to teach students to be part of a solution,” Lichtel told the online meeting of as many as 70 individuals. “I also believe a return to school routine will be a powerful step in helping the entire community toward healthier practices.”
Social distancing of at least 6 feet between individuals would be practiced but be a challenge, Lichtel said. It could be accomplished through reconfiguration of rooms and other strategies. Teachers will also be encouraged to hold classes in alternate sites, including outdoor areas.
Masks will be required at all times except for when at desks, lunch, recess or when someone cannot wear one due to medical condition. A note from a medical professional would be required.
Students will also have access to clear face shields if they struggle without seeing facial expressions. Mask-free breaks may also be worked into the school day.
Lichtel admitted transportation would be the among the biggest challenges. Parents were encouraged to provide transportation when possible. Facial coverings would be required while riding on buses.
Meals will be spread out by having them in alternate spaces including classrooms, lobby areas and gymnasiums. There will also be additional lunch periods and increased time devoted to sanitation. There will be no condiment bars or self-service opportunities at meal time.
Sanitizing wipes will be provided and students may be asked to clean their own spaces but not with heavy chemicals. It was noted that the district has bought backpack room sprayers to sanitize at night when people are not in buildings.
A partnership with parents was suggested by Lichtel, who said parents would be asked to screen their children at home for coronavirus symptoms. Tutorial-style information would be provided.
Visitors will not be permitted in schools except in certain instances. When staff with children in the district meet after school, Lichtel said accommodations could be made.
Internet-ready devices will be ready for students, with newer models on back order. They will come in handy if in-person learning is shut down at some point.
“We will anticipate proceeding with remote learning in a more formal way than we did this spring,” Lichtel said. “All schools are better prepared to deliver this instruction right now using consistent approaches with technology.”
Lichtel said a number of families have already opted for e-learning. He was grateful that it was expanded to include elementary schools.
Questions from online participants included one about kindergarten physicals and how they could be done when doctor appointments were hard to get. Lichtel said there was no immediate answer, but he would work on it with the building principal.
Lichtel replied to a question about going to doctors appointments during the school year. He suggested students treat their appointment as they normally would.
It was noted that younger students taking gym would not be required to wear masks during gym because they are active.
It was recommended that families not visit parts of the country where COVID-19 hot spots have been reported. But Lichtel said it was not up to the district to regulate travel. Reports would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
The board also approved a measure which would allow the district to officially continue learning online if another emergency was declared.
Lichtel added that COVID-19 directives were subject to change, thus additional questions to the district were welcome.
