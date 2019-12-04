TURBOTVILLE — Two veteran members of the Warrior Run School District school board will continue to lead the board in 2020.
Doug Whitmoyer was re-elected by his peers to serve another term as board president during a reorganizational meeting and work session held Tuesday. Tamara Hoffman was re-elected to serve as vice president.
Whitmoyer, who has served on the board for 11 years, was initially elected president in 2017. Hoffman has been serving as vice president alongside Whitmoyer.
The two also took the oath of office on Tuesday as they were re-elected to terms on the board during the Nov. 5 election. Also taking the oath of office were newly elected board members Danelle Reinsburrow, Linda Shupp and Jennifer Meule.
The board also includes members Mark Burrows, Daniel Truckenmiller, JJ Lyons and Gail Foreman. Abby Appleman, Charles Axtman and George Grose have left the board as they did not seek re-election.
During the work session portion of the meeting, Nichole Mendinsky, of Herbert, Rowland and Grubic, presented three options for stormwater management systems which could be utilized as construction of a new elementary school gets underway on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex.
In October, the board approved a proposed schematic design of and moving forward with the design development phase of a three-story elementary school. Michael Bell, of Breslin Architects, said he expects the project to cost between $35.1 and $38.6 million.
The first stormwater system option Mendinsky presented was classified as an above-ground system and estimated to cost between $135,000 and $150,000.
“This is a conventional method,” Mendinsky said. “The cost is pretty low… There will be ponding during rainfall events. It’s something we will want to fence off.”
She estimated the price of another option at between $215,000 and $230,000. With this option, Mendinsky said stormwater would be stored in an area similar to a wetland.
“For the majority of time, there won’t be any standing water,” she said.
Another option, for an underground detention system, is estimated to cost between $300,000 and $320,000.
“You will never know it’s there,” Mendinsky said, of the underground system.
In business action, the board accepted the resignation of Business Manager Heather Burke, effective Jan. 24.
