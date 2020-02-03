A Human Trafficking Bill to prevent convicted sex traffickers from being the legal guardian of a child has passed the state House of Representatives.
State Rep. David Rowe (R-85) announced on Jan. 22 that his bill, which is part of a package of bills aimed at combatting human trafficking, passed the House unanimously.
“It is heartbreaking to know that we are one of the top human trafficking states in the nation,” said Rowe. “Our women and children are being sold into slavery in the 21st century right in our backyard. It must stop.”
Rowe said that in recognition of January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the House passed the package of bills, including his, aimed at fighting human trafficking.
His bill would amend the code that courts must consider before making a custody determination.
Members of the House and Senate have established other human trafficking legislation over the years.
Rowe said that in 2014, the Legislature passed Act 105, which gave Pennsylvania its first comprehensive legal definition of human trafficking. Since the law has been in effect, prosecutors have used it to charge 116 cases in 28 counties with 45 convictions.
In 2018 Act 130 was passed that established the Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children Fund, which gives victims access to specialized trauma health care and therapy.
According to Heather Shnyder, education specialist for Transitions, a local crisis center for victims, survivors and their families, Senate Bill 60 or the Buyer Beware Act, was approved January 2020.
Now on Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk for his signature, she said, the proposal adds the charges of a third-degree felony for first-time offenders who engage in sexual activity with a victim of human trafficking. Repeat offenders would be charged with a first-degree felony. Also, people who solicit, recruit, transport or advertise victims of human trafficking subject to sexual servitude would face a first-degree felony charge and fines up to $1,000. Repeat offenders could be fined up to $25,000.
Other House bills were approved by the House this month and now go to the Senate for consideration, Shnyder said.
Some of those bills include reclassifying the trafficking of infants to a first-degree felony, strengthening current laws by adding certain prohibited activities that could constitute the crime of unlawful contact with a minor, and expanding the list of sexual offenses requiring offenders to attend and participate in a Department of Corrections program of counseling and therapy designed for incarcerated sex offenders.
She said three other human trafficking bills were introduced this past month, which would provide funding for tattoo removal for human trafficking victims and protecting the identity of those in sexual servitude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.