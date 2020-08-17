HARRISBURG — Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 21 in Northumberland County and 14 in Union County, state data released Sunday indicated. Confirmed cases over a six-county area rose by 48 overall based on data released by the state Department of Health.
Cases statewide rose by 660. Since March, the state has tallied 124,460 cases of COVID-19. Three new deaths were reported statewide Sunday. None were reported locally. The state has reported 7,468 COVID-related deaths since March.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 516 cases (18 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 417 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 462 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 290 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 99 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 104 cases (2 deaths)
Cases by ZIP code:
• Northumberland County (Sunbury 164, Milton 147, Northumberland 37, Muncy area 33, Watsontown 29, Shamokin 25, Coal Township 23, Mount Carmel 19, Dornsife 11, Dalmatia 7, Turbotville 6, Elysburg 6)
• Lycoming County (Williamsport 162, Jersey Shore 113, Muncy 33, South Williamsport 23, Montoursville 18, Hughesville 15, Montgomery 8)
• Columbia County (Berwick 208, Bloomsburg 146, Orangeville 60, Nescopek 28, Catawissa 20, Benton 11, Millville 10
• Union County (Lewisburg 134, Allenwood 45, Mifflinburg 29, New Columbia 20, Winfield 10, Millmont 6)
• Montour County (Danville 81, Turbotville area 6)
• Snyder County (Selinsgrove 42, Middleburg 16, McClure 11, Mount Pleasant Mills 7, Beavertown 6)
