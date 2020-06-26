SUNBURY — An estimated $1.8 million project to renovate the facade of the Northumberland County Courthouse could be completed by the fall of 2021.
Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said the commissioners will be seeking bids for phase one of a courthouse renovation project. Architects estimate the phase will cost approximately $1.8 million.
“The first phase of the project has to do with the structural issues, the front of the courthouse where you go in, the steps are pulling away,” Schiccatano said. “The facade, some of the masonry is coming apart.
“It’s so needed now because it’s been neglected for many, many years, especially the structural part of it,” he continued. “The overhangs probably haven’t been painted in I don’t know how many years. There’s rust, there’s chipped paint.”
Commissioner Kym Best said the courthouse was built in the late 1800s.
“The initial phase that must absolutely be done is the frontal foundation and the exterior of the courthouse,” she said. “That includes making the entryway more ADA friendly.”
Schiccatano expects the commissioners to have bids back by the fall and would vote at that time on awarding the project to a contractor.
“They think they could start it in March and finish the first phase by the fall of next year,” he said.
Schiccatano said the work should not create a burden on taxpayers.
With the construction of the Northumberland County Jail coming in under budget, Schiccatano said proceeds from that project remain which can be used for the courthouse renovations.
In addition, he said the county received $1.5 million from the sale of 10-acres of land near the jail to MNK 03 Holdings LLC, a holding company for Parea BioSciences.
Best also noted that the county has received a grant from the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission to assist with the work.
“Being that it’s a historic building, we have certain guidelines to follow, which make (the renovations) a little more stringent,” Schiccatano said.
Best said she’s honored to be part of the project as her past members of her family practiced law in the county in the 1700s and 1800s.
“My family literally walked the halls of the original (courthouse),” she said. “They knew the people that worked on it, the people that served in it. Generations later, I am part of the commissioner’s efforts to renovate (the courthouse) back to its glory.”
“The outside of the courthouse is going to look tip-top shape,” Schiccatano added.
Additional phases, to be addressed after the initial round of renovations are complete, would focus on the inside floors and walls of the courthouse, Schiccatano said.
