DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union partnered with Member Business Financial Services (MBFS), a credit union service organization, to benefit two local food banks. Reaching Out Food Pantry, located at Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Sixth St., Northumberland, and the Bloomsburg Food Cupboard, 329 Center St., Bloomsburg, each received a $1,000 donation.
According to volunteers at both food banks, the funds will be used to purchase additional food for the families they serve. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Reaching Out Food Pantry and Bloomsburg Food Cupboard continued to assist families through modified pickups outside of their buildings.
The Reaching Out Food Pantry provides nonperishable and fresh food once a month to families in need in the Shikellamy School District. The pantry started in the early 1990s and assists approximately 150 families each month. The Bloomsburg Food Cupboard, established in 1996, provides fresh and nonperishable food to area families every Tuesday and Sunday. Each week, it is able to assist 200-250 families residing in the Bloomsburg, Central Columbia, Benton, Millville, and Southern Columbia school districts.
