MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District directors passed a preliminary budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year Tuesday night.
Tom Caruso, MASD business administrator, told directors most people pay the most attention to local real estate taxes. The millage rate remained at 12.88 in his projection.
Caruso said it was not expected to increase “at this point.” Under the current rate, the owner of a $100,000 property would be billed $1,288 for property taxes.
Caruso explained gaming monies collected in the commonwealth bring about $570,000 to the district. Approved homestead/farmstead property owners would either get refunds or have their assessment reduced proportionately.
Caruso projected state revenue to increase from $7.9 million to $8.1 million but noted no starting point could be determined until the governor released a proposed state budget.
Local, state, federal and special revenue was projected at $32,686,746. Expenses totaled $33,523,169 leaving a deficit of $834,423.
Projections included more than $13 million in salary and wages, more than $9 million in benefits, more than $4 million in purchased services and more than $2 million for general supplies.
Caruso noted that the deficit was estimated prior to any commitments to real estate tax. But the unassigned fund balance was healthy enough to take care of the projected deficit.
Caruso said additional finance committee meetings were going to happen in the months ahead. School code requirements stipulated passage of proposed at a May meeting and final adoption at a June meeting.
The preliminary budget passed without a dissenting vote.
