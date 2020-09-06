DANVILLE — Geisinger was recently recognized as a top telehealth network in the United States at the recent Telehealth Innovation Forum, hosted by Teladoc Health.
Geisinger was named one of four “Top Telehealth Innovators and Leaders,” earning the designation as the number-one national telehealth network for “redefining boundaries to expand access to care.”
The Telehealth Innovation Awards recognize healthcare providers who have implemented an innovative approach to their virtual care strategies to advance patient care.
