Preserve stands to benefit from hotel tax

WASHINGTONVILLE — The Montour Preserve is one step closer to remaining open to the public, thanks to a hotel tax increase approved Tuesday by the Montour County commissioners.
Bob Stoudt, Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) director, said the commissioners approved increasing the county’s hotel room tax from 3% to 5%.
Commissioners Dan Hartman and Trevor Finn both approved the increase. Stoudt said Commissioner Ken Holdren was not in attendance at the meeting due to being out of town.
Previously, Stoudt explained that 60% of the revenue generated by the hotel tax is allocated to the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB), while 40% goes to the Montour County Commissioners Tourism Fund.
With the increase, effective Jan. 1, Stoudt said CMVB will allocate the additional 2% in revenue generated from the tax to MARC.
In addition to approving the tax increase, Stoudt said the commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) outlining that the CMVB will be allocating the funds to MARC. Stoudt said the CMVB approved the MOU last week.
“The last remaining piece of the puzzle is for my board to consider this (MOU),” Stoudt said.
He expects the MARC board to approve the MOU at its meeting on Monday.
Stoudt previously said the 2% increase is expected to bring in an additional $167,000 per year to support MARC.
In 2014, Stoudt said as Talen Energy was taking over ownership of PPL’s Montour plant, MARC learned educational programming was going to be discontinued at Montour Preserve — which had been owned and operated by PPL.
In 2015, MARC signed its first one-year lease to take over operations of the preserve. Stoudt said the lease is renewable annually for up to 10 years as long as MARC can fund operations of the preserve.
The organization recently signed another one-year lease with Talen, valid through Sept. 30, 2020. However, MARC’s ability to have the funding available to continue to maintain the 650-acre preserve beyond that lease recently came into question.
Previously, Stoudt said it takes $130,000 per year to operate the preserve. MARC’s total budget for the six sites it operates — including Montour Preserve — is $200,000.
“In August, it truly was the bleakest of days,” Stoudt said. “We were honestly going to fail, come next September. We started to put the documents in place to end (MARC’s involvement with the preserve).
“In the last 45 days, we have gone from the lowest of lows to the point where I am confident this is going to work.”
Stoudt hopes to soon be able to announce additional financial support for the preserve.
“We are making progress, this week, on a couple of other supporters that was preconditioned on us securing funding,” he said.
Stoudt expressed thanks to the entities which have stepped up to support the Montour Preserve and MARC.
“The two key parties right now are both the Montour County commissioners and the Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau,” he said. “Both have demonstrated, in a significant way, their support for what we are doing. Without their support, we would have failed. They have given us the ability to succeed.”
